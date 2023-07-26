Hyderabad: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been garnering a lot of praise from film stars after a special screening was held for celebrities in Mumbai. From Vicky Kaushal to Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood actors took to social media to laud Karan Johar's upcoming film and the performances. On the same lines, Shweta Bachchan, who is Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, went one step ahead and gifted the lead actor from the movie a pendant.

A video from the event is going viral on social media of Shweta offering the necklace to Ranveer and then giving him a warm hug. Sharing the video on Twitter, a social media user wrote: "Shweta Bachchan gave Ranveer a necklace at the premiere yesterday awww🫶🏼🥺♥️ #RanveerSingh #RRKPK." The video garnered a lot of views with Ranveer's fans going gaga over it. Reacting to the video, a fan commented: "Aww that's really sweet. He deserves all the love ❤️🩷💛💚💙🩵💜🤎🩶🤍" Another one wrote: "shweta omggg! she's always been so sweet with ranveer 🥺❤️"

In the video, Ranveer was seen wearing a white sweatshirt. The actor completed his look with accessories and added to his rings and a pendant, Shweta adorned him with yet another piece of jewellery. Shweta, on the other hand, was seen wearing a black coat. The businesswoman is always seen dressed like a boss lady.

This comes after a spectacular screening of the upcoming romance drama movie was held on Tuesday in Mumbai. Following the screening, a number of B-town actors posted positive reviews of the Ranveer-Alia starred flick on social media. The movie, directed by Karan Johar, will open in theatres on July 28 and stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the key roles.

