SHREYAS TALPADE REVEALS HE WAS THE SECOND CHOICE FOR MOST OF HIS FILMS

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade, who is known for his work in Kaun Pravin Tambe, Iqbal, Om Shanti Om, and the Golmaal franchise, shared how all of his roles were given to him as a second choice after someone else had said no to them. He made the revelation recently on his YouTube channel Nine Rasa.

In the video, Shreyas thanked the stars for rejecting these roles as that paved the way for these opportunities to reach him. He said, "I am so happy that I have got these opportunities, and I don't think that who was the first choice matters. If it's written in my destiny, it is bound to come to me, and I keep this positive outlook towards everything in life."

Recently in a chat show, Shreyas spoke about the difficult time in his life when he was not getting work. Shreyas then told the host that a TV show cameraman had once referred to him as 'Panauti'. Shreyas said, "I went to a TV show audition, and for some reason, the camera was not working. When I began to speak, they interrupted me. They tried to resolve the problem for half an hour, but nothing changed. Later, the cameraman told me, 'are tu toh panauti hai re' and I felt like maybe I was since I had no work at that time." This revelation of Shreyas has left the host and the crowd in shock.

Shreyas is currently looking forward to being seen in upcoming movies Emergency, Kartam Bhuktam, and Single Salmaa. Another one of his amazing series is Majhi Tujhi Reshimgaath. (With agency inputs)