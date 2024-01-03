SHREYAS TALPADE RECALLS HIS RESURRECTION FROM CLINICAL DEATH FOLLOWING HEART ATTACK

Hyderabad: Actor Shreyas Talpade, who recently suffered a heart attack, has opened up about the health scare which led him to undergo an angioplasty. Reflecting on the incident, Shreyas said how the incident brought the profound realisation about importance of health in life. Prior to this health scare, Shreyas had never experienced a hospitalisation and acknowledged the eye-opening impact this emergency had on his perspective.

Last month, Shreyas was swiftly taken to a hospital in Mumbai when his heart ceased beating for a distressing ten-minute period. In an interview with a webloid, Shreyas expressed that he was 'clinically dead' during that critical phase. Presently, he is in the process of recuperating at home, acknowledging that while he hadn't been hospitalised earlier, his family has a history of heart-related issues.

Despite being actively engaged in work since the age of 20, now at 47, Shreyas recounted feeling extreme fatigue owing to his rigorous work schedule in recent months, prompting him to take precautionary measures and undergo various medical tests. Recalling the day of the cardiac arrest, Shreyas recounted that he was involved in physical training for the upcoming ensemble comedy film, Welcome to the Jungle when the heart attack struck. Sensing breathlessness and left-hand discomfort suddenly, he struggled to even reach his vanity van for a change of clothes.

Upon rushing home, Shreyas' wife, Deepti, immediately recognised the severity of the situation and hurried him to the hospital. Despite losing consciousness on the way due to traffic, timely assistance ensured he received emergency medical attention. Upon regaining consciousness, Shreyas was informed by the medical team about his composed demeanor during the angioplasty, expressing apologies to Deepti for the ordeal she had to endure.