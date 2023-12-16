SHREYAS TALPADE HEALTH UPDATE FAMILY MEMBER SAYS HE IS BETTER NOW LOOKED AT US AND SMILED TODAY

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade has captivated the audience with his characters in comedy movies like Golmaal 3, Golmaal Returns and several others. However, the Bollywood community was taken aback by the news of his heart attack, but he managed to overcome it. Subsequently, he had to undergo angioplasty.

Reports say that the actor is in stable condition and making a speedy recovery after the surgery. On December 14, it was reported that while shooting his upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle in Mumbai, the Golmaal actor experienced discomfort and suffered a heart attack. Confirming his progress, a family member told Newswire that Shreyas is now stable and recovering well. Furthermore, he also shared a smile with his family this morning.

Shreyas Talpade has established his identity in the Hindi film industry with movies like Apna Sapna Money Money, Dor, Om Shanti Om, Golmaal Returns and Welcome to Sajjanpur to name a few. It's worth noting that he has also gained recognition in the Marathi entertainment industry.

Currently, the actor-producer is involved in the biographical historical drama Emergency, and Welcome To The Jungle, featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Welcome To The Jungle is anticipated to keep the theatres rolling with laughter. The film boasts a captivating star cast, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Akshay Kumar and Sanjay Dutt.