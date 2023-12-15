Hyderabad: Actor Shreyas Talpade's wife Deepti Talpade shared health update on actor after he suffered heart attack. Shreyas, renowned for his roles in films like Iqbal, Dor, and Om Shanti Om, faced a health scare when he suffered a heart attack in Mumbai on Thursday evening. The 47-year-old actor, who was reportedly shooting for the upcoming film Welcome to the Jungle, complained of uneasiness after the shoot and subsequently collapsed at his Mumbai residence. Following which, he was rushed to Bellevue Hospital in Andheri, where he underwent an angioplasty procedure to address the heart-related issue.

His wife, Deepti Talpade, took to Instagram on Friday morning to provide a health update and express her gratitude for the outpouring of concern and well-wishes from friends and the media. In her statement, she revealed that Shreyas Talpade is now in stable condition and is expected to be discharged in the coming days. She thanked the medical team for their exceptional care and timely response, emphasizing the instrumental role they played in Shreyas' recovery.

Deepti Talpade requested respect for their privacy as Shreyas continues his recovery, acknowledging the unwavering support they have received as a tremendous source of strength. Fans flooded her post with messages, wishing Shreyas a speedy recovery and expressing love and concern for the couple.