SHRADDHA KAPOOR DROPS PIC OF MORNING ROUTINE WITH FANS TO STAY FIT

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is basking in the success of her film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which became the top-grossing romantic comedy of all time, shared her healthy morning routine with fans on Thursday. Taking to her Instagram Story, Shraddha shared a picture of juice along with a caption that read, "Health apne hi haath mein hoti hai. Good morning!!!"

Recently, a cute avatar of Shraddha left her fans wondering if it is the new look for her next film. No matter if the guess is right or not, the cute looks of the actor are always well received on the internet as the audience love to see the pretty side of the actor. Shraddha dropped a cute picture flaunting her new hair while dressed in a pink t-shirt and denim. She opted for a no-makeup selfie and poses towards the camera.

Sharing the picture, she wrote in the caption, "Dil chota mat karo, baal karo." Reacting to her post, a fan commented, "Looking at this, our heart goes, 'pyaar hota hota hota kayi bar hai'!" Another fan commented, "Pov: you just came back from school and you were feeling so tired but when you saw her post you started smiling and all your tiredness faded away."

Meanwhile, talking about Shraddha's work front, she was recently seen in the romantic film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor. She will be next seen in the horror comedy film Stree 2 opposite actor Rajkummar Rao. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee marked their presence at the event to make an official announcement of the film. The film is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024. (With agency inputs)