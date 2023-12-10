Hyderabad: Actor Triptii Dimri, who has been raising praises for her performance as Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor's highly talked-about movie Animal, had a small but significant part in the movie. Triptii talked about how she shot the intimate scenes in the movie with Ranbir and how her parents felt about it when they saw it on screen in a recent interview. She revealed that they needed some time to move past it.

Triptii stated, "My parents were a little taken aback. 'We have never seen anything like this in a movie, and you have done it,' they said. They needed some time to recover from that scene. But they were really kind to me."

"You shouldn't have done that, but it's okay," they said, adding, "Naturally, as parents, we will feel that way." The Qala actor further said that she assured them that she has not done anything wrong. "It's my job, and I don't see any issues with it as long as I'm at ease and safe. As an actor, it is my responsibility to be completely honest with the roles I play, and I did just that," Dimri said.

Triptii previously talked about how Animal's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, shut down the set to record the private sequences. She was the only person on set with Ranbir, Vanga, and the cinematographer. "They were checking on me every five minutes, asking, 'Are you okay?' 'Is there anything you want?", she stated noting that she didn't feel uneasy because of how the intimate scenes were handled.

Even after coming under fire for elevating toxic masculinity, Animal stays popular at theatres. On Saturday, the movie's domestic receipts amounted to Rs 398.53 crore, and its worldwide total surpassed Rs 600 crore. The film released on December 1, clashing with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur.