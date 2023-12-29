SHOE HURLED AT THALAPATHY VIJAY DURING EMOTIONAL VIJAYAKANTH FAREWELL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): A massive gathering comprising fans, public figures, and dignitaries converged at Island Grounds near Marina beach to honor the late actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth. Various personalities, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan, arrived to pay their final respects. However, an incident involving actor Thalapathy Vijay garnered attention on social media after his homage to Vijayakanth.

Actors, political figures, DMDK supporters, and the public congregated at the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) headquarters to pay tribute to Vijayakanth. Last night, Thalapathy Vijay was one among who's who of Tamil film industry to pay an emotional tribute around 10.30 pm. Following this, Vijay offered condolences to Premalatha Vijayakanth, the late politician's wife, and departed.

As he was leaving, an unidentified individual allegedly attempted to throw a shoe at Vijay amidst the heavy crowd while he was getting into his car. A widely circulating video shows a shoe heading towards Vijay, but a man swiftly intervened, deflecting it for Vijay's safety. The incident has gained traction on the internet, drawing strong condemnation not only from Vijay's supporters but also from various political factions.

Vijayakanth, who had been unwell for around five years, passed away on Thursday morning. He established the DMDK in 2005 and enjoyed a successful career as an action hero spanning three decades since the 1980s.