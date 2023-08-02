Hyderabad: In a shocking development, famous art director Nitin Desai was discovered dead in a case of a suspected suicide at his N.D. Studios here early Wednesday, according to police authorities. The Karjat Police rushed to his studio to investigate, while the reason behind him taking the extreme step remains unknown. The news left people shocked who then took to Twitter to pay tribute to him.

Desai died just three days before his 58th birthday on Sunday (August 6), as Netizens mourn his untimely death. Taking to Twitter, Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote: "Cannot accept the heartbreaking news . Our beloved #nitindesai has left for his heavenly abode 🙏🏻🙏🏻. He was simply a genius. A visionary artist with grace,style who understood not just his craft but people. He was a positive soul who spread only love to all . My God give his family strength 🙏🏻. Om Shanti 🙏🏻

Another social media user tweeted: "The loss of #NitinDesai is a Great loss for nation, we lost such a Valuable artist ! #Art #NitinChandrakantDesai Shocking… Speechless… !💔 Some famous and extraordinary sets he has built-up Munnabhai MBBS, Devdas, Jodha Akbar, Etc 🙏#nitindesai"

Responding to the heartbreaking news, a user wrote: "RIP #NitinDesai Sir 💐 Imagine, spending most of your life in your own studio for the sake of art, and then taking your own life in the same studio. The art & production director behind #Parinda #Khamoshi #HDDCS #Lagaan #Swades #MissionKashmir #Devdas #MunnabhaI #Fashion #PRDP"

Police are yet to determine whether he had left any suicide notes at the studio or any other site. Among Bollywood's finest art directors, Dapoli (Ratnagiri) native Desai was the art director for famous films such as Devdas, Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar, Harishchandrachi Factory, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and others.

