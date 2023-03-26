Hyderabad: Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey committed suicide in a hotel room in Varanasi on Sunday. She was found dead in her hotel room in the Sarnath area. She was in Varanasi for the shooting of a film. The police have informed her family of the incident.

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was reportedly in Varanasi for the shoot of an upcoming project and after the filming, the actress headed to Sarnath Hotel, where her body was found. While the police are investigating the shocking death, prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.

It is worth noting that hours before she allegedly took her life, Akanksha had shared a video of herself. She flaunted her belly dancing skills on the Bhojpuri song Hilore Mare. Wearing a black crop top with blue jeans, she was seen dancing in front of a mirror. Akanksha was a top model and actress in the Bhojpuri film industry and appeared with many stars including Samar Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh and Pradeep Pandey.

Akanksha was born on October 21, 1997, in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh. She was fond of dancing and acting from a young age, and so she began her acting career on TikTok and Instagram by sharing her short dancing and acting videos. Even on Saturday night, she shared a video on her Instagram account.

Almost a month ago, the actress was in the news as she had taken to social media to make her relationship Instagram official on Valentine's Day. She had shared photos with co-star Samar Singh. She had written, 'Happy Valentine's Day. Police officials for now have refused to comment on the incident.