SHOAIB IBRAHIM REACTS AS HIS WIFE DIPIKA KAKAR TROLLED FOR FAKING HER PREGNANCY

Hyderabad: Television couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are cherishing every moment as they are expecting their first child in July of this year. The couple, who has completed five years of marriage, have always supported one another through all the ups and downs. In a recent interview, Shoaib shared how his wife was targeted online for being homely and family oriented. He also revealed that she is attacked by trolls who claim she faked her pregnancy.

Currently, Dipika Kakar is in her seventh month of pregnancy and is relishing all the love and care that Shoaib and his family are showering upon her. Although the pair receives a lot of affection from their fans, they are still subjected to bitter comments. Shoaib took offence when some online users said that Dipika was 'faking' her pregnancy. In the interview, he also revealed that the negative comments affected their mental health. He said that there are some people who write stuff like "Kitne pillows badlogi?" (How many pillows will you change?).

Shoaib further said they don't care about the trolls anymore since 'their (trollers) mindset is such'. Shoaib and Dipika will continue to be happy together even if others quit liking them. He said that even though they give glimpses of their lives through social media, it is not a complete picture of them and they don't grant anybody the right to meddle in their affairs.

Shoaib slammed the trolling culture and said that nowadays people only troll rather than praise anyone. He acknowledged that there are times when these trolls have an impact on him and Dipika. But he also believes that when people grow in life, trolls follow them.