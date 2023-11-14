SHILPA SHETTY THANKS SHAH RUKH KHAN FOR BEING A TRUE BAAZIGAR PENS NOTE AS HER DEBUT FILM COMPLETES 30 YEARS

Mumbai: For actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, November 12 holds extra significance as on this day, she made her Bollywood debut with the Abbas-Mustan thriller Baazigar, 30 years ago. Shilpa Shetty has subsequently portrayed a wide range of characters through her performances in the Bollywood industry.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a clip from Baazigar to celebrate 30 years of the film. Sharing a video, she wrote, "Baazigar and I completed 30 YEARS on 12th November! Thank you...@jainrtn ji and #Venus for being my guiding light. So blessed to have you in my life." Shilpa thanked Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and the director duo of the film.

"@iamsrk... for being a true Baazigar and my one and only acting school. Was your co-actor but your fan then, now, and forever[?] Abbas bhai & Mastan bhai... for handling me with kid gloves and having more faith in me than myself @kajol... for befriending and (unknowingly) teaching me the art of being fearless," Shilpa continued.

She added, "I feel so blessed... I owe this to my audience! Here's to another 30 [?] If I knew that getting thrown of a building would give me 30 years of longevity, I would happily get pushed again After all, "Haar ke jeetne wale ko BAAZIGAR kehte hain!"[?]"

"It's been a roller-coaster ride. No one's journey is a one-way street. There are ups and downs. I have seen everything. I am very happy with the way my journey is going, it's my journey. I got to learn so much, got to unlearn so much. I am very happy that I have lasted for 30 years. And even today I am still able to entertain people. People expect things from me. And I am here with 'Sukhee'.", Shilpa told ANI earlier.

She continued, "I was very young when I joined the industry and didn't have much knowledge at the time. I didn't take any acting classes or anything. I had to learn everything from A to Z and still don't know it completely. I am still learning."

Released on November 12, 1993, Baazigar featured Shah Rukh as an anti-hero. The thriller, also one of Kajol's earliest successes turned into a blockbuster. The film helmed by the director duo Abbas-Mustan is still famed for its dialogues and songs. SRK's dialogue "Kabhi Kabhi Kabhi kabhi jeetne ke liye kuch haarna bhi padta hai ... aur haar kar jeetne waale ko baazigar kehte hai (Sometimes to win you must lose something ... and one who wins from a losing position is called a gambler)" is still etched in the minds of his fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut 'Indian Police Force', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Shilpa will also be seen in KD-The Devil as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.