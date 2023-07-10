Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who is the ultimate fitness enthusiast, often keeps inspiring her fans to live healthily by sharing glimpses of fitness sessions. On Monday, the Dhadkan actor took to her social media handle and treated her fans with a video wherein she is seen taking up 'tissue roll catch challenge.'

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shilpa wrote in the caption, "I wasn't successful… and sometimes it's ok not to be; as long as you tried and gave it your best shot! The plus points here; I still burnt some serious calories because it’s tiring for the brain and body both. But, I had loads of fun."

She continued, "Perfect timing is paramount if you want to succeed. The synchronisation of all our muscles at that perfect time is key. Also, it’s great for hand-eye coordination & reflexes, and it’s a good stretch for the back. Tag me if you are successful and that will deserve a repost on my stories. Gosh this one was hard!"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shilpa will be seen donning uniform in Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force. The series will stream on Amazon Prime, which also features Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The actor also has pan-India multilingual KD-The Devil in her kitty. Directed by Prem, the movie also stars V Ravichandran and Sanjay Dutt. It will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.