Hyderabad: Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who are one of the most adored couples in the film industry, often share details about their personal lives. Recently, in an interview, Vicky Kaushal was asked who among the two is the laziest, to which the Raazi actor stated that if he is not working, he is the 'lazy one'. The actor also said that Katrina is like a 'monster' when it comes to discipline.

In a recent interview with a webloid, Vicky said that his wife Katrina is very disciplined and she is 'like a monster'. The actor shared that they are both lazy when they are at home, just hanging around, or whenever they don't have to leave for work. Vicky told the webloid, "It's beautiful, it's really like a party of two lazy people. But she's like a monster when she's required to be disciplined. Like, she's a monster."

Vicky went on to say that Katrina is very hard to please in some situations. "She's like that when it comes to specific matters, but there are certain matters she is very picky about. Like when it comes to her food, or when it comes to her clothes. Sometimes, she is very easy on the clothes, but she has got the taste. She is very peculiar," he added.