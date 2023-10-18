SHERSHAAH DIRECTOR VISHNU VARDHAN ANNOUNCES HIS NEXT PROJECT WITH DHARMA PRODUCTIONS

New Delhi: Director Vishnu Vardhan says he is currently working on a regional film after which he will reunite with his Shershaah producer Karan Johar for another project. Vishnu Vardhan was in the capital on Tuesday to receive the special jury National Award for Shershaah, the biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra.

The movie, headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, was one of the Hindi films that was released on OTT during the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2021. "I'm proud. It's an honour. Just doing a regional (film). Then, I have to do my next... Karan Johar's film with Dharma," Vishnu Vardhan told PTI post the National Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan here.

According to reports, the director and Johar are teaming up again for a feature to be fronted by Salman Khan. Johar, who was also present at the event, said his team is happy to receive the award for a film on the story of a real-life story.

"Vishnu Vardhan, the filmmaker, the entire team of 'Shershaah', Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, everybody, we are very humbled and very honoured... We are very thankful to the Batra family for allowing us to tell the story of the brave Captain Vikram Batra," the producer said post the ceremony.