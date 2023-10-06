Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen had earlier informed that the third season of her critically acclaimed web series Aarya is already complete. On Friday, the 47-year-old actor shared the official release date of Aarya 3 with her followers and friends on social media. Sushmita Sen made her cinematic comeback and her OTT debut with Aarya in June 2020.

In the show, the actor portrays a fierce mother who goes above and beyond to defend her family from the world of crime. Sharing the release date, the actor dropped an intriguing video with a caption that read: "Sherni ke lautne ka waqt aa gaya hai. 😉❤️👊" As soon as the actor dropped the info, her fans and colleagues from the industry chimed in the comment section to pour love on the upcoming project.

Nearly two months after having a heart attack, Sen resumed filming for Aarya season three in Jaipur in late April. The actor had previously released a BTS video to commemorate the completion of the eagerly anticipated third season of the popular online series Aarya. She was seen dancing with the series director Ram Madhvani and giving her co-star Sikandar Kher a passionate embrace.

Even the International Emmy Awards recognised the first season of Aarya and felicitated it with Best Drama series. The Ram Madhvani-directed series also has crucial performances by Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat, among others.