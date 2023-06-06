SHEKHAR KAPUR PLANNING A SEQUEL TO MASOOM DEETS INSIDE

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is currently planning a sequel to his directorial debut Masoom, almost four decades after the movie's release. As per a report, the filmmaker has been secretly developing the second installment of the film, which is titled 'Masoom... The New Generation.' Further deets about the project is still awaited.

Released in the year 1983, the film was written by the legendary writer Gulzar. Masoom was an adaptation of Erich Segal's 1980 novel 'Man, Woman and Child'. It followed a happily married couple and their two daughters whose lives are disrupted by the arrival of a boy who is the man's son from an earlier affair. The cast included Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, Supriya Pathak, Saeed Jaffrey, and Urmila Matondkar.

The film received positive responses from the audience. Kapur's last release was the romantic comedy What's Love Got to Do with It?, starring Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Sajal Aly, and Azmi, which debuted at Toronto and opened the Red Sea Film Festival in 2022. It was released theatrically worldwide earlier this year, as per the report.

Also read: Veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur reveals he's 'completely' dyslexic, AI helps him to love numbers

Kapur is known for his outstanding films like Bandit Queen, a British biographical drama Elizabeth for which he was nominated for best director at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, and its sequel 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age' (2007), which won Cate Blanchett her first acting Oscar, the report stated. Apart from that, he also directed one of Heath Ledger's last films, the 2002 epic The Four Feathers. (With agency inputs)