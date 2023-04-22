SHEHNAAZ GILL WINS HEARTS AS SHE PATIENTLY POSES WITH FAN IN THE MIDST OF CROWDED EVENT

Hyderabad The Bigg Boss 13 famed actor Shehnaaz Gill recently made her Bollywood debut in Salman Khan s Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan On Friday Shehnaaz walked the runway for a fashion show and once again it was the way she treated her fans there that won their hearts A fan who had been waiting for a long time to take a picture with the actor finally got the chance when Shehnaaz asked one of her security guards to take the picture even though they were trying to get her out of the event In the video which is now doing rounds on social media Shehnaaz could be seen surrounded by her fans A young man came near to her for a selfie as she walked out of the venue however he was unable to do so Shehnaaz then requested her security to take a picture with her fan although they were rushing to take her out and then patiently waited till the picture was taken This demeanour of hers left her fan with a smile on his face Also read Salman Khan wants Shehnaaz Gill to move on Fans wonder if it s about Sidharth ShuklaAs soon as the video was posted fans flocked to the comment section and showered Shehnaaz with love and praise A fan commented The love this woman has earned She is so humble and sweet with fans❤️❤️🙌 Another commented Jo bhi hai bndi hmesha apne fans se acha behave krti h Whoever she is she always behaves nicely with her fans One more fan commented If fans treating well to their idols n giving respect then idols will also appreciate it the way shehnaaz does it At the event Shehnaaz headlined for designer Ken Ferns She could be seen donning a printed long dress and smiling radiantly as she walked the ramp The actor who will next be seen in Sajid Khan s 100 Percent received a lot of affection from her fans