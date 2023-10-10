SHEHNAAZ GILL WHO ADMITTED TO HOSPITAL IN MUMBAI FOR FOOD POISONING DISCHARGED

Hyderabad: Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who has been admitted to a hospital for food poisoning, was discharged on Tuesday. Shehnaaz Gill was basking in the glory of the success of her film 'Thank You For Coming' starring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. Co-producer of 'Thank You For Coming' Rhea Kapoor paid a visit to the hospital in Mumbai to meet one of the contestants of 'Bigg Boss 13'.

Shehnaaz gave updates about her health condition on Instagram Live on Monday. She posted on the social media platform, "Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I'm fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha." It is learnt that Shehnaaz Gill contracted an infection during film promotions. She recovered from a food poisoning at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.