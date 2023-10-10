Shehnaaz Gill who admitted to hospital in Mumbai for food poisoning discharged
Published: 2 hours ago
Shehnaaz Gill who admitted to hospital in Mumbai for food poisoning discharged
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Actress Shehnaaz Gill, who has been admitted to a hospital for food poisoning, was discharged on Tuesday. Shehnaaz Gill was basking in the glory of the success of her film 'Thank You For Coming' starring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi. Co-producer of 'Thank You For Coming' Rhea Kapoor paid a visit to the hospital in Mumbai to meet one of the contestants of 'Bigg Boss 13'.
Shehnaaz gave updates about her health condition on Instagram Live on Monday. She posted on the social media platform, "Dekho time sabka aata hai, sabka jata hai. Mere saath bhi vahi hua hai. Fir aaega thode din baad. Guys, I'm fine now. Mai theek nhi thi. Mujhey infection hogaya tha. Maine na sandwich kha liya tha." It is learnt that Shehnaaz Gill contracted an infection during film promotions. She recovered from a food poisoning at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.
Also read: Shehnaaz Gill hospitalized in Mumbai, Thank You For Coming producer Rhea Kapoor pays visit - watch
Meanwhile, Shehnaaz's fans showered love on the 30-year-old actor and offered prayers for her quick recovery in the comments section. Many fans seemed worried about Shehnaaz's health and most of them wished her a speedy recovery. A fan wrote, "Get well soon mere bacche." Another wrote, "Take care of yourself meri jaan." A user commented in jest, "Hospital be like: thank you for coming."On the work front, Shehnaaz will next be seen alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Nora Fatehi, and John Abraham in 100%, helmed by Sajid Khan. The upcoming project is scheduled to be released on the occasion of Diwali this year.