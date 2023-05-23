SHEHNAAZ GILL WANTS TO FALL IN LOVE AGAIN HERES HOW NAWAZUDDIN SIDDIQUI REACTED

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui graced Shehnaaz Gill's talk show, wherein the two engaged in a fun and candid conversation. During the chat show, Nawaz asked Shehnaaz about her life aspirations. She claimed that all she wanted in life was to be loved.

However, she asserted, love has a propensity to stab you in the back. Shehnaaz and late actor Sidharth Shukla, whom she met on the reality series Bigg Boss, had a strong relationship. Despite the fact that they were never open about their relationship, Salman Khan and others close to them have made comments about it. During her talk show, Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz admitted to Nawazuddin that she didn't fall in love with acting until much later and that her initial goal had just been to appear in front of the camera in any manner possible.

Since she is now doing a little bit of everything, from singing to hosting a chat show, Nawazuddin questioned her about what she truly wants to achieve in her life. "Ek cheez batao jo dil se karna chahti ho (Tell me one thing you want from the bottom of your heart)," the Sacred Games actor asked her. Shehnaaz paused before saying, "Pyaar (love)."

To this, Nawaz retorted with a chuckle, "Ho jayega woh bhi (it'll happen)." "Agar pyaar hoga, pyaar mein dhoka milega, dhoka milega tab meri acting bahar ayegi (love hurts, but I'll use the heartbreak in my acting)," Shehnaaz added. In response, Nawaz claimed that in order to improve as a performer, he invites sadness into his life.

Shehnaaz responded by saying that she herself is a heartbreaker. "Acting bhi nahi karoge. Mera dhoka aisa hoga, rote rahoge. Aisi paagal hoon, Chaubis ghante mere baare mein sochoge," she quipped. On Shehnaaz's confession, Nawaz claimed "My heart is pure, Sabka pyaar karne kaa tareeka alag hota hai."

Since Sidharth's passing in 2021, Shehnaaz hasn't mentioned him frequently, but Salman Khan revealed during the current promotional tour of their movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan that he has advised her to "move on." Salman argued that even he would prefer to see her happy, moving on in life, getting married, and having children. Salman further blamed Sidnaaz fans for not letting Shehnaaz move on in life.

"These individuals on social media are continually trying to pin her down with Sidharth. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor on The Kapil Sharma Show asked the audience, "Will she remain unmarried for the rest of her life?

