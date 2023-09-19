Hyderabad: The gorgeous cast of the upcoming film Thank You For Coming is in Canada to attend the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Shehnaaz Gill who stars in the female-centric film took out time from her busy schedule and dropped a candid video on her official Instagram handle. The actor has been sharing glimpses from her foreign visit in an attempt to keep her fans updated.

Shehnaaz took to her social media account and shared a video of her day out with her mother. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor dropped the video with a hand gesture heart emoticon. In the video, the Bigg Boss 13 fame actor could be seen rocking a uber chic look with minimal makeup.

This comes after the Punjabi singer set the red carpet on fire after her stunning appearances at the TIFF. In the video, Gill opted for a baby pink hoodie and paired it with light blue flared jeans. She held her hair tied in a low messy bun.

The video opens with Shehnaaz pointing to a rainbow on a bright sky. Later, she dons a pink coloured raincoat for a visit to the waterfall. She and her mom Parminder Kaur Gill had a closer look as they hopped on a yacht. Her day out comes to an end as she watches the sunset with a coffee mug in hand. The actor seemed visibly happy in the latest video.

As soon as Shehnaaz posted the video, her fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons. Many were happy to see her flourish in her career and balance her personal life equally well. Reacting to the video, a fan commented: "I am so happy you got to experience Niagara Falls. It is a beautiful place and I am glad you and your mom had a wonderful time. #ShehnaazGill @shehnaazgill"

Her latest film Thank You For Coming stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila. The film explores topics including female companionship, being a single woman, love, and pleasure seeking. Thank You For Coming was the only Indian feature film to receive the Gala World Premiere award at TIFF this year.

The movie written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh and directed by Karan Boolani, will be released in theatres all around the world on October 6, 2023. It is bankrolled by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd.

