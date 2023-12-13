SHEHNAAZ GILL IS CUTENESS OVERLOADED AS GURU RANDHAWA TIES PAGDI ON HER HEAD DUO VIBES TOGETHER ON SUNRISE SONG

Hyderabad: Actor Shehnaaz Gill wins the hearts of her fans every time she shares pictures and videos on social media. On Wednesday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she can be seen patiently sitting on a chair as singer Guru Randhawa ties a Pagdi on her head. This heartwarming video is simply too precious to skip.

In the video, Shehnaaz is seen donning a brown sweatshirt while Guru ties a black Pagdi on her head. Guru, on the other hand, can be seen sporting an all-black outfit. Shehnaaz, who gained immense popularity from her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, looks absolutely adorable with the Pagdi. Sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote in the caption, "Guru nu Naaz tere te … chalu tera nakhra ve. #Gururandhawa #shehnaazgill #moonrise to #sunrise."

This video holds even more significance as the Thank You For Coming actor and Guru teased fans with their song Sunrise. Guru and Shehnaaz have beautifully amalgamated their melodious voices in this track, which has left fans mesmerized. The song Sunrise appears to be a follow-up to their previous song Moonrise, which was released this year in January and has already amassed over 50 million views on YouTube.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement and showered the video with delightful reactions. One fan commented, "Shehnaaz as a Singer awesome." Another wrote, "Happy to see u you guy's....So cute." A netizen commented, "Heart touching song Shehnaaz beautiful voice." One more wrote, "Wow this song guru and shehnaaz (followed by a red heart emoji)."

Meanwhile, in terms of her professional endeavors, Shehnaaz is gearing up for the Punjabi film Ranna Ch Dhanna in collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh. This will mark their second movie together. Additionally, she also has an upcoming project with filmmaker Nikhil Advani.