SHEHNAAZ GILL ADMITS TO HAVE BLOCKED SALMAN KHANS NUMBER ON THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shehnaaz Gill recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan cast to promote their new movie. On the show, Shehnaaz made a shocking revelation about blocking Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's contact number. The actor went on to say that she blocked his mobile number prior to being offered a role in Kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan.

Shedding light on the incident, she said, "I had just arrived in Amritsar and was on my way to the Gurdwara when I got a call from an unknown number. I have a habit of blocking unknown callers. So I immediately blocked the number. Then, after a short while, I received a message saying that Salman Sir is trying to connect to me."

She further said: "I verified the number by putting it in Truecaller app just to be sure, and I discovered that it indeed was Salman Sir's number. Then, I unblocked him and dialled his number again, after which he offered me the movie, and that is how I bagged the film."

The Salman Khan starrer has Shehnaaz, Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam, and Sukhbir in key roles. Earlier this month, Shehnaaz revealed that she had faced rejection in the past as she was initially turned down for her first music video, but Salman showed confidence in her.

"I was turned down when I went to the set of my first music video. We don't want to shoot with her, they said, commenting, Ye kaunsi bachchi leke aaye hai. Shehnaaz talked about it at the trailer launch of KBKJ, saying, "I came back and cried a lot at home, feeling rejected. My mum told me why are you crying... one day you will be in a Salman Khan movie. Salman Sir gave me a chance and proved that mother's predictions are always accurate. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will be released in theatres on April 21.

Also read: Amid dating rumours with Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill listens to popular heartbreak song