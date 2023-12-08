SHARMILA TAGORE CELEBTRATES BIRTHDAY WITH FAMILY KAREENA KAPOOR SAIF ALI KHAN SARA SERENADE HER WITH BAAR BAAR DIN YE AAYE

Hyderabad: Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 79th birthday on December 8. To celebrate this big day, Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan took to her social media handle to drop a series of visuals from the birthday celebrations. Although the festivities may not have been as lavish as in previous years, the intimate gathering with family was filled with love and happiness. The legendary actor was joined by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and their children, creating a special moment for everyone involved.

The joyous occasion was shared with the world through social media, as each family member posted glimpses of the celebrations on their respective Instagram accounts. Sara Ali Khan, Sharmila's granddaughter, joined the celebrations with heartwarming visuals of the family. The caption accompanying the post read, "Happy Birthday Badi Amma." The highlight of the event was a video of Sharmila blowing out the candles on her birthday cake, surrounded by her dear ones. The family gathered around and serenaded her with the iconic Mohammed Rafi's song, "Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye."

Meanwhile, Kareena took to Instagram to express her birthday wishes to her "Mommy-in-law," sharing beautiful pictures of the two in a warm embrace. Reacting to the post, a fan commented, "My two favourites," followed by a red heart emoji, showing admiration for the special bond between the two. Soha also celebrated her mother's birthday, posting heartfelt photos of herself and Kunal, radiating with happiness while posing with Sharmila. She wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday Ammu," along with a red heart emoji, expressing her love and appreciation for her mother.

On the work front, Sharmila was last seen in the movie Gulmohar, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar in March of this year. Directed by Rahul Chittella, the film also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Simran, and Suraj Sharma. Sharmila made her acting debut with Apur Sansar (1959), directed by Satyajit Ray. She has also appeared in numerous Hindi films, including Kashmir Ki Kali, Waqt, and Aradhana, among others.