SHANAYA KAPOOR WRAPS UP FIRST SHOOTING SCHEDULE OF VRUSHABHA DROPS PIC

Hyderabad: Bollywood star kid Shanaya Kapoor has wrapped up the first schedule of her forthcoming movie Vrushabha. Shanaya, who is gearing up for her debut in the film, took to her social media handle to announce the update. The cast has been filming on a big set pitched in Mysore, and they are currently on a scheduled break. The cast will next be heading to London to film the following schedule.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Shanaya shared a picture featuring the entire team of Vrushabha. She wrote in the caption, "And it's a wrap as we conclude the first shooting schedule of #Vrushabha." Reacting to her post, a social media user commented, "Shine bright you girl." Another user commented, "Can't wait anymore." One more commented, "We always knew you could do it, proud of you shans." While other users congratulated her and filled the comment section with red heart emojis.

Superstar Mohanlal, who is portraying the lead role in the impending pan-Indian release, confirmed the same via his Instagram handle. The actor shared a picture of himself that was supposedly snapped during a battle scene. The photo shows Mohanlal dressed in red and gold brocade attire, suggesting that the movie will likely feature him as a regal character. The actor also dropped a glimpse of the other main actors in the movie.

Helmed by Nanda Kishore, Vrushabha will be released concurrently in languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil. The film features Zahrah S Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor in significant roles.

Also read: Mohanlal begins shoot of his pan-India film Vrushabha, asks for 'love and blessings'