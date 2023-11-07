SHANAYA KAPOOR VACATIONING IN MALDIVES WITH RUMOURED BOYFRIEND KARAN KOTHARI NETIZENS ARE CONVINCED

Hyderabad: Aspiring actor Shanaya Kapoor vacationing with her rumored boyfriend, Karan Kothari, in the Maldives? Fans are abuzz with speculation as their recent Instagram posts seem to suggest so. Shanaya, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is currently enjoying a getaway in the Maldives. Earlier this year, rumors began circulating about her dating Karan, her college sweetheart. Now, their latest Instagram posts have fueled speculations about whether they are on a holiday together in the Maldives.

Shanaya Kapoor has been actively sharing photos from her Maldives trip on Instagram. One of her recent posts features her scuba diving in a pink bikini, surrounded by small fish in the crystal-clear waters. Around the same time, Karan Kothari also shared an underwater video on his Instagram stories, revealing a similar underwater setting. It's quite apparent that both posts were taken at the same location underwater.

Additionally, a photo shared by Shanaya on Instagram showcases a background matching that seen in Karan's latest Instagram post. In this picture, Shanaya is seated at an eatery wearing a beige cutout dress, with two coconuts on the table in front of her. The backdrop features a sloping-roof structure with wooden columns along the periphery.

Karan's recent Instagram post also features a comparable background. In the photo, he poses for a selfie with the caption, "A wise man once said nothing at all." Interestingly, Shanaya's father, Sanjay Kapoor, left a comment on the post, humorously suggesting that he was the "wise man" in question.

In January, reports suggested that Shanaya Kapoor is dating Karan Kothari, who is based in Mumbai and reportedly attended the same university as her in Los Angeles. Notably, Karan is not part of the film industry but is known for his startup in LA.

Meanwhile, Shanaya will be seen in Mohanlal starer pan-India film Vrushabha. She was supposed to be launched by Karan Johar-backed Bedhadak. Apparently, when her dream debut derailed, Shanaya went ahead with multistarrer Vrushabha.