Hyderabad: Actors Mohanlal and Shanaya Kapoor have started filming for the second schedule of their much-awaited movie Vrushabha - The Warriors Arise in Mumbai. The film's crew and cast gathered today in the city to start the second schedule. The movie's Mumbai schedule will run through November 2023.

Sharing the news, Shanaya posted a group picture on her official Instagram handle. The star kid wrote: "The craze and excitement around #VRUSHABHA -The Warriors Arise is growing everyday! Schedule 2 begins today in Mumbai, and will be shot over October - November 2023. The makers will announce the worldwide theatrical release date on the auspicious day of #Dussehra 🧿"

In addition to her and Mohanlal, Roshann Meka and Zahrah S. Khan will play the key parts in the movie. The film is bankrolled by Ektaa Kapoor. Producer Ektaa announced her latest movie, Vrushabha, which she is collaborating on with actor Mohanlal a few days ago. Ektaa posted a photo of herself, Mohanlal, and her father, actor Jeetendra, on Instagram.

"Posing with the legend and the genius," she wrote, adding "JAI MATA DI so excited to b working with the actor par excellence @mohanlal Balaji Telefilms partners with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for VRUSHABHA - a Pan India bilingual Telugu Malayalam Film starring megastar Mohanlal. High on emotions and VFX, the film is an Epic Action Entertainer transcending generations. Touted to be one of the biggest films of 2024, VRUSHABHA, directed by Nanda Kishore, goes on floors later this month and will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi."