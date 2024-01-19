Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's upcoming supernatural thriller co-starring Jyotika and R Madhavan is titled Shaitaan. The makers unveiled film's title poster and announced release date for the film which marks Jyotika's return to Hindi films after more than two decades. Starring aside, Ajay will also be co-producing Shaitaan.

Taking to social media, Ajay shared an intriguing title poster for Shaitaan. Revealing Shaitaan release date, Ajay and wrote on Instagram, "Shaitaan is coming for you. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will be the Hindi debut of Gujarati actor Janki Bodiwala. Presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, & Panorama Studios International, the movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, & Abhishek Pathak. Shaitaan reportedly went on floors in June 2023. The supernatural thriller is said to be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie, and London.

The upcoming supernatural thriller promises a captivating narrative that delves into the world of Indian black magic. Shaitaan marks Ajay's first collaboration with Vikas Bahl, known for films like Queen, Super 30, and Goodbye.