'Shaitaan is coming for you': Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller with Jyotika, Madhavan gets title
Published: 2 hours ago
'Shaitaan is coming for you': Ajay Devgn's supernatural thriller with Jyotika, Madhavan gets title
Published: 2 hours ago
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's upcoming supernatural thriller co-starring Jyotika and R Madhavan is titled Shaitaan. The makers unveiled film's title poster and announced release date for the film which marks Jyotika's return to Hindi films after more than two decades. Starring aside, Ajay will also be co-producing Shaitaan.
Taking to social media, Ajay shared an intriguing title poster for Shaitaan. Revealing Shaitaan release date, Ajay and wrote on Instagram, "Shaitaan is coming for you. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024."
Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film will be the Hindi debut of Gujarati actor Janki Bodiwala. Presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms, & Panorama Studios International, the movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, & Abhishek Pathak. Shaitaan reportedly went on floors in June 2023. The supernatural thriller is said to be extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie, and London.
The upcoming supernatural thriller promises a captivating narrative that delves into the world of Indian black magic. Shaitaan marks Ajay's first collaboration with Vikas Bahl, known for films like Queen, Super 30, and Goodbye.
Ajay was most recently seen in Bholaa, the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil blockbuster Kaithi. The 54-year-old actor is also immersed in Abhishek Kapoor's forthcoming action-adventure, which will mark his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani's acting debut. On top of that, he's gearing up for projects like Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. His busy slate extends to include the sports drama Maidaan and the anticipated Raid 2.
Read More
- Ajay Devgn is back as IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2, release date locked
- 32 years of Phool Aur Kaante: Ajay Devgn recalls time when people threw coins in theatre as 'College Ki Ladki' played on screen
- Ajay Devgn shares intense first look from Sigham Again, promises to make resounding roar with Rohit Shetty film