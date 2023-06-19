SHAHID KAPOOR SHARES GLIMPSES OF HIS TRIP TO BHUTAN EXPLORES COUNTRY ON BIKE

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of his most recent release Bloody Daddy, is now on a bike tour in Bhutan enjoying a 'phenomenal experience' there. The actor, during his trip to the country, 'awakened all his senses' as he unwinded in nature's lap. On Monday, the 42-year-old actor took to his social media handle and shared a video showing glimpses of his Bhutan trip.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shahid wrote in the caption, "Tere Shehar Ghummde." In the video, the Kabir Singh actor looked super cool in motorcycle riding gear. He sported a black jacket with neon stripes on the sleeves over a white T-shirt paired with blue jeans and brown boots. He completed his looks with black sunglasses.

His fans flooded the comment section with compliments soon after he dropped the video. Reacting to the post, an Instagram user commented, "Should have met us all. So many fans here in Bhutan." Another user wrote, "I know u hear this a lot but u r a dreamboat for many." One more user wrote, "Indeed a beautiful place sir. I can see my school there." A fan commented, "WELCOME TO KINGDOM OF BHUTAN."

Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's 'An Impossible Love Story' to clash with Sara Ali Khan-Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Metro In Dino

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid will next be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in a romantic film directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan's production banner Maddock Films, the yet-to-be titled romantic drama is billed as an "impossible love story." The makers have scheduled film's release on December 7.