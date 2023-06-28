SHAHID KAPOOR MIRA RAJPUT TAKE COUPLE GOALS TO ANOTHER LEVEL WITH MUSHY PICTURE FROM GREECE

Hyderabad: There is no disputing that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The power couple is now in Greece on vacation. Shahid along with his wife Mira Rajput and kids Misha and Zain left for Greece on Monday.

Now, Mira has dropped some beautiful pictures from her getaway, but one with Shahid steals the show. Mira Rajput took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures from her lovely outing. Apart from a couple mirror selfie, Mira has even given glimpses of the eye-catchy view and brekkie menu.

The diva posted a gorgeous snapshot of herself on her Instagram. She is seen dressed in a backless pink bodysuit, comfy white trousers and matching footwear. Her hair was left open, and she accessorised her look with hoop earrings, sunglasses, and a hat.

The star wife shared a gorgeous glimpse of her vacation destination on Instagram Stories, writing, "Favourite place in the world." She then showed a glimpse of her food. Mira also shared a lovely photo with her husband, Shahid. The Jab We Met actor and Mira are setting new couple goals with this adorable photo from their vacation.

Currently, Shahid is basking in the success of his recent OTT release Bloody Daddy. Bloody Daddy also features Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, and Rajeev Khandelwal in key roles. Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was released on Jio Cinema on June 9.

Meanwhile, Shahid's romantic comedy An Impossible Love Story will be released on December 7. The film marks his first collaboration with Kriti Sanon. Much of the plot of the film, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, has not been disclosed.

