Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, and their families rang in the New Year 2024 by making a trip to the picturesque locales of Bhutan. Mira has actively been sharing glimpses of their trip on her social media handle, treating fans to visuals of their wonderful experiences. One particular highlight was their meeting with the King and Queen of Bhutan, named Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jetsun Pema Wangchuck respectively.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Mira dropped photos of herself with Queen Jetsun Pema, followed by images of Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and their family members posing with both the King and Queen. In the caption, Mira expressed her gratitude and emphasized how the King and Queen's warmth, humility, and generosity made her feel comfortable and able to engage in candid conversations. Additionally, she mentioned that their pride in the country, its people, and its heritage showcased their inherent regal nature.

On Tuesday, Mira treated her fans to a video montage showcasing the natural beauty of Bhutan. The visual captured the family enjoying the hills, with Shahid and Ishaan even trying their hand at archery. They also joined in on a dancing session with the locals. The video further revealed moments of bonding between Shahid's mother, Neelima Azim, and Mira's mother during a musical session.