Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are set to share the screen in a romantic comedy produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Studios. The film reportedly centers around a unique premise involving robots, where Shahid portrays a scientist who falls in love with his own creation, a robot. Originally scheduled for release on December 8, 2023, the film's release plans have recently undergone a change.

The makers of Shahid and Kriti's upcoming film have now announced a new release date for this romantic drama which is touted to be "An Impossible Love Story." The movie is now slated to hit theaters during the Valentine's Day 2024 weekend. This decision aligns with the film's theme, as February is the month of love, and a Valentine's Day release is expected to resonate with the younger audience.

Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film also features veteran actor Dharmendra in a significant role. This project marks the first on-screen collaboration between Shahid and Kriti. Shahid Kapoor's recent appearance was in the action thriller Bloody Daddy, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, available for streaming on the JioCinema platform.

Kriti, on the other hand, was last seen in the pan-India film Adipurush, opposite actor Prabhas. Her upcoming projects include the action thriller Ganpath: Part 1 alongside Tiger Shroff and The Crew, where she shares the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.