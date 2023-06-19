Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's first-ever romantic film tentatively titled 'An Impossible Love story' will be battling with another big release of 2023 Metro In Dino starring Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur amongst others. The two anticipated films will be clashing in theatres in December of 2023. For the unversed, Shahid and Kriti's film has locked in December 7 for its theatrical release, while Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino will be releasing on December 8, 2023.

On Monday, the makers of the upcoming untitled romantic drama film starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon announced the film's new official release date. Taking to Instagram, production house Maddock Films shared a poster of the film and wrote, " Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023!. Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever!. Written & Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar A Maddock Films production. Stay tuned."

Helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film is all set to hit the theatres on December 7, 2023. Apart from Shahid and Kriti, the film also stars the legendary actor Dharmendra. Previously, the film was set to be released in theatres in October 2023. The film is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande, and Laxman Utekar.

On the other hand, Anurag Basu's directorial will hit the theatres on December 8, 2023. Billed as an anthology, the film will feature Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in the lead roles.

Metro...In Dino, a film that apparently draws its title from the popular song In Dino from Life in a... Metro, will showcase bittersweet tales of human relationships based on contemporary times. (With agency inputs)

