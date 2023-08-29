SHAHID KAPOOR CHANNELISES HIS INNER PUNJABI VIBES IN LATEST PICTURES WITH DAD PANKAJ KAPUR

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor emanated 'Punjabi Munda' vibes in his latest photos, in which he wore a turban.

Shahid took to Instagram and published a series of photos with the caption, "Dad always says ghar pe Shaadi hogi to pag paega na" (Dad always says that if there is a wedding at home then you will have to wear a turban). In the first image, the Jab We Met actor is shown sitting with while a helper is fixing the turban for him. Shahid sported a black kurta and an off-white turban.

In one of the photos, he is seen smiling with his father and renowned actor Pankaj Kapur, who are both wearing off-white turbans. Fans filled the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons shortly after the Kabir Singh actor posted the photos. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote: "God you looking so good."

Another fan floored over his looks enquired if the actor has donned the Punjabi avatar for any upcoming project. The fan asked: "Oye Sardara wow brother, is there any new Sardar ji base movie coming? Love you sir." Another one commented: "Tussi kinne change lagde ne🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 @shahidkapoor"

On the professional front, Shahid was most recently seen in the action thriller film Bloody Daddy. The film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, was released on the JioCinema OTT platform. In addition, he will soon be romancing Kriti Sanon in an untitled film directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 7, 2023. In addition to Shahid and Kriti, the film features the iconic actor Dharmendra. The film will mark Shahid and Kriti's first onscreen collaboration.

