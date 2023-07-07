SHAHID KAPOOR AND MIRA RAJPUT SEAL 8 YEARS OF MARRIAGE WITH A KISS

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating eighth wedding anniversary with his wife Mira Rajput on today. This couple has been winning the hearts of many ever since they got married, consistently setting new couple goals with their adorable chemistry and undying love. On Friday, both of them took to their respective social media handles and posted pictures to mark the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a picture of himself and Mira as they completed eight years of marriage. In the picture, the couple could be seen twinning in white and sharing a kiss. Shahid wrote in the caption, "In a sky full of stars …. I gave you my heart … go on and tear me apart … you will only find you in my heart (pl don’t kill me cause I made up my version of your fav song) happy anniversary my wife for life."

Around the same timw, Mira too posted a picture on Instagram with a caption that read, "Lights will guide you home. And you are home. Happy 8 baby." Reacting to their posts, a user commented, "Beautiful Couple (with a red heart emoji)." Another user wrote, "So cute." One more user wrote, "Love is in the air." A fan wrote, "Happy marriage anniversary my lovely Bollywood couple." Another wrote, "Happy anniversary my favorite couple."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in July 2015. They welcomed their first child, daughter Misha a year after marriage. The couple welcomed their second child, son Zain in the year 2018.

