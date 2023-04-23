SHAH RUKH KHANS LUCKY FAN GETS INVITED TO MANNAT CALLS IT MAGICAL

Mumbai Shah Rukh Khan and his family opened the gates to his home Mannat for a model named Navpreet Kaur and she was treated royally The Bollywood superstar even baked a pizza for her Navpreet took to Instagram where she shared a slew of pictures which also included a selfie with the superstar and an autograph by his youngest son AbRam KhanShe called it her oh so blessed day of my life at Mannat She wrote I promised myself I ll never post it but this memory is too precious to just keep it to myself The king iamsrk himself baked a pizza and that too veg because kuch punjabi veg bhi hote hain All the while I was at his house I thought I was dreaming and someone was soon going to wake me up I kept my calm and composure because I didn t want to freak out in front of him When the excitement of sitting at the dining table with him his family and Pooja was bubbling up I excused myself and asked for the way to the washroom Pooja Dadlani SRK s manager was also present on the ocassion Calling him a warm host Navpreet added He got up from his chair and like an unbelievably warm host escorted me to the washroom door At this point my heart wanted to scream out of excitement so I looked at mirror in the room and I found myself silently screaming out loud over this unbelievable incident The dinner was served and I was full with one slice My stomach was busy digesting my excitement Navpreet called SRK s wife Gauri Khan a darling and his youngest son AbRam her new bestfriend She added Although he might not remember me in a couple of days Aryan is such a warm sweetheart against his angryyoungman looks Suhana was busy slaying Pooja is her iconic self and I m still refusing to believe that it wasn t a dream After we said goodbyes his highness escorted me all the way down where my cab was waiting and my cab driver didn t waste the opportunity of taking a selfie with him Smart guy Miracles do happenAlso read Let s spread love says SRK as he extends Eid greetings bows down to fans who flock Mannat watch video