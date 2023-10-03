Hyderabad: Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter and upcoming actress, who is preparing for the release of her debut film The Archies, has been making waves since the announcement of her interest in acting. Suhana and her younger brother AbRam Khan were photographed coming out of a cafe in Mumbai today, October 3, after spending some sibling time together. The brother-sister bond is sure to melt your heart as the protective sister escorts her little brother to the car.

In the paparazzo video, Suhana Khan and her baby brother AbRam Khan were seen leaving a cafe in Mumbai after spending the day together. Suhana wore a flowery printed bodycon dress for the outing. She carried a handbag and wore her hair up in a ponytail. AbRam, on the other hand, went for an extremely charming look by wearing a jersey combination. The video shows the brother and sister leaving the cafe hand in hand in the cutest way possible.

Suhana was recently asked in an interview how her character Veronica Lodge from The Archies would behave if someone circulated rumours about her. The star kid responded as Veronica first, saying, "Veronica would say that people talk about her only because nobody listens when they talk about themselves."