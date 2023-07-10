Hyderabad: Actor Shah Rukh Khan dropped the much-awaited Jawan prevue on Monday for his fans who have been waiting anxiously for an update on the film. The Pathaan actor gave his fans a sneak peek of his next movie with a two minute-long teaser of sorts.

Sharing the prevue, Shah Rukh wrote: "Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." As soon as the teaser was dropped, fans thronged to the comment section to express their excitement. The teaser of Jawan shows SRK in his meanest avatar in multiple looks. The action packed teaser had some remarkable cameos, with Deepika Padukone suprising everyone with her fight scene in a red coloured saree.

Prior to this, the actor had already given information about the scheduled debut of the eagerly anticipated flick's teaser. "Jawan prevue at 10:30 am on July 11, Ready ah?" read the caption that appeared on the video shared by Shah Rukh Khan on his social media account. The caption of the post read, "Main punya hoon ya paap hoon? Main bhi aap hoon..." On September 7, 2023, #JawanPrevueOn10July #Jawan will be released in theatres everywhere in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu."

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the movie's director Atlee posted the announcement video to his social media accounts with the message, "Let the countdown for the #JawanPrevue begin!" Shah Rukh Khan is shown leaping in a motion poster for the movie, which read, "Red Chillies Entertainment presents, releasing worldwide September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Produced by Gauri Khan. An Atlee film. Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan."

The movie's initial release date was set for June 2 of this year. Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara both play significant roles in Atlee's Jawan. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been eagerly awaiting any and all news on his upcoming movie, Jawaan. During an Ask Me Answer session on Twitter last month, the actor responded to some fan queries regarding the film and shared some intriguing information about it.

One admirer, for example, enquired, "Hello @iamsrk sir, what are your plans this evening? #AskSRK.” In response to this, SRK said, "Was thinking will watch Jawan with Atlee." Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in addition to Shah Rukh Khan. The movie's soundtrack was written by Anirudh Ravichander, and it was produced by SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.

