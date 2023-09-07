Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited film Jawan, starring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan released on Thursday amid a flurry of fireworks, dancing, drumbeats, and whistles. While crowds flocked to theatres throughout the nation to watch Jawan, the action drama fell prey to piracy. Soon after its release, Jawan was leaked online and as a result, it is now free to download on pirate websites and apps like 'Telegram'.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as SRK, are bothered since Jawan can now be watched in medium quality on a number of websites. Some people were even worried that the film's leak might harm its performance at the box office. A user tagged SRK along with the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Which law have you made? Right now no one is following that law. Jawan Today has been released and after some time it has been leaked online. The film industry suffers huge losses due to movies being leaked online. (sic)"

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan is anticipated to have a strong box office performance on its opening day. As per a report on Sacnilk, Jawan is expected to bring in Rs 75 crore nett in India, according to early estimates. The report suggests that the film's Hindi collection on its opening day is expected to be Rs 65 crore nett at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, both the Tamil and Telugu version is likely to gather Rs five crore nett on Thursday.

Apart from SRK, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, and Sunil Grover among others. Actress Deepika Padukone is seen in a special appearance in the movie. A Red Chillies Entertainment production, the music of Jawan has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

