Hyderabad: After much speculation, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has successfully obtained clearance from the Censor Board of Bangladesh and made its way to theaters in the country. This marks a historic occasion as it is the first Indian film to be released in Bangladesh on the same day as its global premiere. The film reportedly received an uncut censor certificate from the board, as confirmed by its distributor in Bangladesh.

According to reports, Jawan got clearance from the Censor Board around 12 p.m. on September 7 and premiered in theatres at night. Prior to Jawan, Salman Khan's film, Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan, had been released in Bangladesh, but it failed to captivate the hearts of local moviegoers. In contrast, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan had garnered a massive and enthusiastic response from his Bangladeshi fan base.

Typically, foreign films are released in Bangladesh a few days after their Indian premiere, but Jawan defied this norm, and there was considerable uncertainty surrounding its release until the very day it was scheduled to hit the screens in Bangladesh.

However, with the censor board's approval for Jawan, all roadblocks seem to have been cleared, according to sources within the Bangladesh media. This development paves the way for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to reach its eager audience in Bangladesh, setting the stage for another successful outing for the Bollywood superstar.

A faction of Bangladeshi artists raised their voices in protest against the simultaneous release of Jawan. They feared that a tentpole film like Jawan could overshadow local productions and the talents involved in those projects. According to the unwritten rules of the Bangladesh Film Producers' Association, more than two films cannot be released in the same week.

On that note, two Bangladeshi films, Sujan Majhi, directed by Delwar Jahan Jhantu, and Duhshashhi Khoka, directed by Mushfiqur Rahman Gulzar, are scheduled for release on September 8. Delwar Jahan Jhantu reportedly asserted that since the release of these two local films was already scheduled, there should be no room for any additional film releases in the upcoming week.

Meanwhile, the release of Jawan in Bangladesh was cause for celebration among Shah Rukh Khan's devoted fan base. This action-packed entertainer, directed by Atlee, generated immense excitement not only in India but also among Shah Rukh Khan's fans in the United States and Dubai.

