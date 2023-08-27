Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan is scheduled for release on September 7. The advance booking for day 1 was opened almost two weeks prior to its release, which led to a fan frenzy. The advance tickets for the SRK starrer apparently sold out in a matter of minutes.

Shah Rukh Khan, the eternal star of Bollywood, has once again sparked a frenzy among his devoted fans as tickets for the first-day show of his eagerly awaited movie Jawan were totally sold out within a mere 15 minutes of the advance booking opening up at numerous theatres. Months of anticipation and buildup of the Jawan buzz were evident among fans, but few would have anticipated that the tickets would sell out so quickly.

Demonstrating the excitement and unwavering devotion that King Khan enjoys, the film has already raked in an astounding Rs 1.2 crore in advance bookings in the United States, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. Additionally, advance bookings have also begun overseas like in the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and. However, In India, only a small number of centres in Mumbai allowed advance reservations.

The tickets were snapped up by fans in a flash. Interestingly, audiences in Thane even purchased tickets that cost as much as Rs 1100. The Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions of Jawan would be shown in theatres all around the world on September 7. Apart from SRK, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani will also appear in the film in key roles, whereas Deepika Padukone has also been roped in for a cameo role.

Khan plays both an intelligence officer and a thief in the movie, which is billed as a commercial comedy. Anirudh Ravichander was picked for music composition, making this his first solo composition in Bollywood. With record-breaking advance reservations, all eyes are now on SRK and his most recent movie Jawan to see if it lives up to the extremely high expectations placed on it.

