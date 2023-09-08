Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited film Jawan, which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, opened in theatres on September 7 amid fireworks and confetti, dancing and drumbeats, and whistles galore. The Atlee-directed movie outperformed SRK's own Pathaan at the Indian box office, taking the highest opening ever for a Hindi film.

According to a report by industry tracker Sacnilk, Jawan has brought in a whopping Rs 75 crore nett all over India on its opening day, as per early estimates. The Hindi version of the film gathered around Rs 65 crore nett, while the remaining amount came from the dubbed versions. The movie had an overall Hindi occupancy of 58.67% on day 1 of its release.

Siddharth Anand's Pathaan has previously racked up the highest day 1 numbers for a Hindi film. The opening day collection at the box office for the YRF Spy Universe movie was Rs 57 crore nett in India (Rs 55 crore nett in Hindi). After rejuvenating the Bollywood film industry with Pathaan in January of this year, King Khan is now extending his absolute dominance in the industry with Jawan.

As of the moment, SRK is the only Indian actor to have two box office scores that total more than Rs 50 crore in a single year. The number may rise to three with the release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in December.

Jawan marks the first collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, and the actor-director pair has already proven to be a success. Besides Atlee, SRK also collaborated for the first time with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The action drama also stars Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and Yogi Babu, while Deepika Padukone makes a cameo appearance.