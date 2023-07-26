Mumbai: The craze for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan shows the expectations of the audience ahead of his upcoming release. The launch of the film's first song Zinda Banda is around the corner. And as per a source quoted in a press note, the track "promises to be a massive celebration number."

"It was shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai and more. Produced at an impressive budget of over Rs 15 crores, Zinda Banda will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls. With Anirudh composing and helming the vocals as well and the moves are choreographed by Shobi, this track is all set to get the nation grooving," the source said.

Till now, the audience has enjoyed the high-energy and captivating - The King Khan rap, performed by the Grammy-nominated popular artiste Raja Kumari, all of which were a part of the recently launched Jawan prevue, and have been highly appreciated. SRK fan clubs shared the video on social media in which the rapper could be seen donning pink outfit and performing Jawan’s prevue theme song, receiving roaring applause from the audience. The music is given by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jawan is SRK’s second release of 2023 after Pathaan, which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films. Atlee has directed the film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the movie which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7. (With agency inputs)

Also read: After Jawan prevue, makers to drop first song Zinda Banda from album soon; Deets inside