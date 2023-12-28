Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in Dunki, Vikram Kochhar, shared his experience of visiting the superstar's residence after being cast in the film. Vikram was amazed by the spacious interiors, describing Mannat as an exceptionally comfortable space. Moreover, he revealed that the house was decorated with robots.

This year, Shah Rukh Khan has entertained his fans with his back-to-back captivating performances. He started the year with the action-packed movie Pathaan, followed by the release of the much-loved film Jawan. Throughout these projects, King Khan has displayed his unstoppable talent. Additionally, his recent endeavour, Dunki, has also managed to generate considerable excitement.

In a recent interaction with a newswire, Vikram Kochhar revealed that King Khan's house was adorned with robots, showcasing the actor's profound fascination with technology. "Sir loves robots, he's fascinated by technology, that's why his films have a lot of VFX," he said. Vikram mentioned that the actor's love for robots and technology is reflected in his movies, which often include impressive visual effects.

Mentioning how his house was better than what he had imagined, Vikram also recalled how he was greeted by Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son, AbRam, who warmly welcomed him and the other guests by serving them cakes.