Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali festivities have taken social media by storm as pictures of the superstar's holiday with close friend Karan Johar and their families surfaced online. King Khan, along with his wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana, Aryan, and AbRam, seemingly opted for a serene Diwali away from the bustling city of Mumbai. After attending star-studded Diwali parties in B-town, the Khans accompanied by Karan and his kids chose Alibaug as their destination for the long weekend, ensuring privacy with tight security measures.

Leaked photos showcase Shah Rukh and Gauri enjoying beach bikes, embracing the joyous spirit of the festival in a tranquil beach setting outside Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, in particular, sported a distinctive long hairdo paired with a cap, creating quite a buzz on social media. Prior to the getaway, Karan Johar hinted at his plans to leave Mumbai for Diwali by sharing selfies taken on a ferry. The close-knit celebration with the families in Alibaug yet again highlights the close bond shared between SRK and KJo, extending beyond professional collaborations to personal relationships.

Despite the attempt to keep the celebration low-key, SRK made headlines by attending Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s Diwali bash on another occasion. While the Diwali retreat in Alibaug provided a break from the city's chaos, Shah Rukh Khan joined Salman Khan and his family for the festivities, donning a blue kurta and salwar with his signature ponytail. The two Bollywood icons were captured in a viral video, engaging in conversation amid a lively crowd at the celebration.

Adding to the excitement, SRK surprised fans with a special Diwali gift by making a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated film Tiger 3. The audience erupted in cheers as SRK’s character from Pathaan shared the screen with Salman’s Tiger, marking a memorable moment for Bollywood enthusiasts. Meanwhile, King Khan is all set for the third release of the year in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film will lock horns with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's upcoming venture Salaar at the box office this Christmas.