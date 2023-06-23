Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who will shortly make her debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, has reportedly bought a property of Rs 12.91 crore in Thal village in Maharashtra's Alibaug. Surprisingly, Suhana Khan is referred to as an "agriculturist" in the registration forms.

According to the transaction recorded on June 1, 1.5 acres of agricultural land with 2,218 square feet of structures on it have been bought. The registration documents accessed and shared by IndexTap.com showed a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakh was paid by Suhana. The land was bought from three sisters named Anjali, Rekha, and Priya Khot, who inherited it from their parents.

The property is registered in the name of Deja Vu Farm Pvt Ltd, whose directors include Savita Chhibber, the mother-in-law of SRK, and Namita Chhibber, the sister-in-law of SRK. Alibaug town is 12 minutes away by car from Thal village. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan also owns a seaside home in Thal with a helipad and a pool. At the bungalow, King Khan had lavishly celebrated his 52nd birthday.

A number of celebs from Mumbai including Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, and businessman Gautam Singhania have vacation houses in Alibaug. Connectivity to Alibaug became better after Ro-Ro and speed boats connected Mumbai to Alibaug. The road connectivity to Alibaug will be further enhanced by the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link sea bridge connecting Sewri to Nhava Sheva, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.