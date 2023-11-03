Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday celebration turns out to be a bittersweet memory for 17 fans, ready why
Published: 6 minutes ago
Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday celebration turns out to be a bittersweet memory for 17 fans, ready why
Published: 6 minutes ago
Hyderabad: On Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday, a sea of fans gathered outside his Mumbai home to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The gathering, however, turned out to bittersweet moment for 17 fans of the superstar. Mumbai police on Friday reported that a group of thieves had stolen the mobile phones of at least 17 fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This incident occurred during the early hours of Thursday, as a multitude of SRK fans had gathered near his home, known as Mannat, to celebrate the actor's 58th birthday.
-
Happy birthday Khan Saab 😍😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/gGiXP8Hps1— KNIGHT ROHIT (@SRKzMessenger) November 1, 2023
Police officials stated that two separate cases were registered against unidentified individuals in relation to this matter. The initial complaint was filed by a 23-year-old photographer from a national newspaper. According to his statement, he had arrived at Bandra Bandstand with friends and joined the bustling crowd outside Mannat. At approximately 12.30 am, he realized that his mobile phone, which had been kept in his pocket, was missing.
Following this, he found that several other individuals had also fallen victim to this theft. Subsequently, he reported the incident to the Bandra police station. As additional fans came forward with similar grievances, their complaints were consolidated and an FIR was registered against the unknown culprits. A second FIR was filed by a 24-year-old resident of Central Mumbai's Parel neighborhood. In total, police have been informed about 17 instances of mobile phone theft among fans of the actor.
-
Farah Khan uploaded this aerial view of SRK waving from Mannat balcony on his birthday #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/YB15UnDHlU— sohom (@AwaaraHoon) November 3, 2023
It is worth noting that each year on November 2, Shah Rukh Khan's fans gather outside Mannat to extend their birthday wishes. The actor usually comes out from his residence to express gratitude to his supporters. Notably, a substantial security presence is typically deployed outside Mannat to prevent any potential untoward incidents. Despite these precautions, thieves exploited the crowded gathering and seized the opportunity to steal the mobile phones.
Also read: WATCH: King Khan greets sea of fans as he continues midnight appearance ritual on birthday; pens heartfelt note for SRKians
Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Pathaan song, talks about Dunki at special fan meet in Mumbai on his birthday
From DDLJ, Pathaan to Dunki: A look at Shah Rukh Khan's iconic train sequences