Hyderabad: On Shah Rukh Khan's 58th birthday, a sea of fans gathered outside his Mumbai home to catch a glimpse of the superstar. The gathering, however, turned out to bittersweet moment for 17 fans of the superstar. Mumbai police on Friday reported that a group of thieves had stolen the mobile phones of at least 17 fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. This incident occurred during the early hours of Thursday, as a multitude of SRK fans had gathered near his home, known as Mannat, to celebrate the actor's 58th birthday.