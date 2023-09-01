Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a nearly three-minute-long video on Thursday in which he appears in a never-seen-before avatar, finally putting an end to the long wait for the Jawan trailer. The trailer was launched at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai by King Khan after the film's grand audio launch in Chennai.

During the event, the superstar grooved to the beats of his song Zinda Banda. He also unveiled the Arabic version of the song Chaleya at the grand event. After his blistering performance, SRK interacted with his fans and struck his iconic pose. The actor said that Jawan has every possible element that anyone could wish for.

No more bald looks- The 57-year-old actor also mentioned that he would be appearing in the movie in more than six or seven different looks, and he went on to say that this was the first and final time he would be playing a bald character. He asked his fans to watch the film for his bald avatar.

Here is what he said: "I am there bald also. So that's something I'm never, ever going to be in my life. This is the first and last time where I've gone bald. Abhi aap logon ke liye main ganja bhi ho gaya hoon (Now I have become bald for you all). Toh issi ki izzat ke liye chale jana (So go and watch to do the honours for this). Kya pata mauka mile na mile mujhe dobarara ganja dekhne ka (You never know! If you will ever get a chance to see me bald again)."

Directed by Atlee, Jawan will hit theatres worldwide on September 7. The action drama will be released in languages including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also read: Jawan celebration at Burj Khalifa: Sea of fans gather to catch glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan