Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the third release in 2023, achieved the top spot on the Top 50 Asian Celebrities in the World list 2023, marking another accolade in his illustrious career. This list, released by the UK's Eastern Eye, also highlights Alia Bhatt in second place and Priyanka Chopra in third. Diljit Dosanjh and Ranbir Kapoor also feature among the leading celebrities from India.

The recognition praises King Khan for his unprecedented achievement of delivering three major Bollywood blockbusters within a single calendar year, drawing substantial audiences back to cinemas and revitalizing an industry facing decline. His impact on global audiences is noted for showcasing the potential of Bollywood cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film, Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani and featuring Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, is set to release on December 21, adding to his anticipated projects. The list aims to honor celebrities for their professional contributions, boundary-breaking endeavors, and inspirational influence. It considers public opinion, allowing readers to nominate their favorite celebrities through social media.

Alia Bhatt is acknowledged for her work in both Bollywood and Hollywood, notably making her Hollywood debut in Heart Of The Stone. Priyanka Chopra secured her spot for her involvement in significant projects like Citadel and Love Again, alongside her humanitarian efforts and international red carpet appearances.