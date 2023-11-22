Hyderabad: In the spotlight of 2023 stands Shah Rukh Khan reclaiming his top spot with two gigantic hits Pathaan and Jawan. The superstar, who is seemingly making up to his fans for staying away from screens for four years, is now gearing up for the release of his third film of the year Dunki. Ahead of his third release of the year, King Khan topped IMDb's rankings, where he reigns as the most popular Indian star of the year.

IMDb's latest list, determined by page views from over 200 million monthly visitors, crowns Shah Rukh Khan as the year's top Indian star, following his stellar performances in Pathaan and Jawan, and rife anticipation around Dunki.

Continuing the streak, Alia Bhatt secures the second spot for the second consecutive year, starring in major releases like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Heart of Stone. Her presence at the Met Gala and the success of her 2022 film RRR embellished her year with an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Original Song. Expressing gratitude to her fans, Alia Bhatt acknowledges IMDb as a true reflection of audience choices, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping the industry. She pledges to keep delivering compelling narratives and characters, fueled by love and appreciation.

Debuting on the esteemed IMDb Top 10 list, Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her inclusion, cherishing the platform's representation of global audience sentiments. Her diverse ventures across films like Vishal Bhardwaj's Khufiya, Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee, web series Modern Love Chennai, and the Punjabi film Kali Jotta received a warm reception, igniting her passion to continue delivering earnest performances.

Nayanthara, marking her Hindi film debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, contributes to the star-studded list, while Deepika Padukone secures the third spot, sharing the screen with Khan in Pathaan and Jawan. Padukone's appearance on the chat show Koffee with Karan Season 8 alongside her husband, Ranveer Singh, garnered attention as well.

Tamannaah Bhatia (No. 6) showcased her versatility across regions and platforms, featuring in streaming films like Lust Stories 2, Jee Karda, and Aakhri Sach, alongside theatrical releases such as Bholaa Shankar, and a cameo appearance in Jailer. Kareena Kapoor Khan (No. 7) made her foray into the OTT realm with Jaane Jaan, while her movie The Buckingham Murders premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. Vijay Sethupathi (No. 10) marked his presence with two debuts this year—a Hindi film, Jawan, and his inaugural Indian web series, Farzi.